U.K. MILITARY CHIEFS

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel presents British Gen. Sir David Richards, chief of the U.K.'s defense staff, with a Secretary of Defense medallion as Hagel meets with senior military chiefs from the United Kingdom and United States at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2013. Army Gen Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the meeting, the first of its kind since 1948, to discuss strategic challenges the U.K. and U.S. militar