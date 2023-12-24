ADJUSTING AIM

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leopoldo Bejarano Jr., left, observes an Afghan soldier adjust the aim on a D-30 howitzer on Forward Operating Base Mehtar Lam in Afghanistan’s Laghman province, March 12, 2013. Bejarano, assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 5th Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, trained the Afghan soldiers on how to properly operate the howitzer.