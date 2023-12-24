An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel hosts lunch with junior enlisted members of the various services in his office at the Pentagon, March 28, 2013. Hagel, who served as an Army sergeant during the Vietnam War, plans to hold regular lunches with enlisted personnel to hear their views on Defense Department issues. Guests included Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Duskin Deichl, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joan Powers and Army Spc. Michael Anderson.

LISTENING TO THE ENLISTED

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel hosts lunch with junior enlisted members of the various services in his office at the Pentagon, March 28, 2013. Hagel, who served as an Army sergeant during the Vietnam War, plans to hold regular lunches with enlisted personnel to hear their views on Defense Department issues. Guests included Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Duskin Deichl, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joan Powers and Army Spc. Michael Anderson.

Photo Gallery