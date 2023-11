BINOCULAR LOOK

U.S. Army Sgt. Dionicio Montano, left, uses his binoculars to scan a ridge while providing security for a shura at the Marawara District Center in Afghanistan's Kunar province, March 20, 2013. Montano is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Integration Detachment Team Hawk, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.