An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, applauds during an event to honor William J. Perry, left, the 19th defense secretary, as both look at the logo of the newly renamed William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2013. Kenneth A. LaPlante, second from left, acting director of the renamed center, participated in the event.

HONORING A LEADER

Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, applauds during an event to honor William J. Perry, left, the 19th defense secretary, as both look at the logo of the newly renamed William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2013. Kenneth A. LaPlante, second from left, acting director of the renamed center, participated in the event.

Photo Gallery