TOMAHAWK TUG

U.S. Army Spcs. Matthew W. Brew, left, and Kirk Calabrese drag a sandbag-filled litter simulating a casualty during the Top Tomahawk competition on Forward Operating Base Spin Boldak in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, March 29, 2013. Brew and Calabrese are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Striker Brigade Combat Team.