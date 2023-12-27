MEET AND GREET Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel participates in a gathering hosted by Army Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin, right, National Defense University president, shortly before delivering remarks at the university on Fort. McNair in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2013. Hagel addressed an audience of about 600 guests, faculty and students on the strategic and fiscal challenges facing the Defense Department. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 410177-T-RLB68-175.jpg Photo Gallery