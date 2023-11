CHANGE OF COMMAND

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Carter F. Ham, second from left, and U.S. Army Gen. David M. Rodriguez stand during a U.S. Africa Command ceremony in Stuttgart, Germany, April 5, 2013. During the event, Rodriquez assumed command from Ham, becoming Africom's third leader.