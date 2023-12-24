MILITARY LEADERS

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., third from right, commander of the International Security Assistance Force, and members of their staff meet with Afghan army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi, second from left, chief of the Afghan army's general staff, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 6, 2013.