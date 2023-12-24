SUEZ SUPPORT

U.S. Marines stand watch on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge while transiting the Suez Canal, April 5, 2013. The Kearsarge is the flagship for the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The Marines are assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.