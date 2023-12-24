An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, second from right, and Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from left foreground, meet with members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees and House Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee at the Pentagon, April 10, 2013. The group met to discuss President Barack Obama's budget directive for the 2014 fiscal year and the continuing effects of sequestration on the defense budget.

CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS

Photo Gallery