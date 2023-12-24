CHECKPOINT SECURITY

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua J. Clark provides security for U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel outside an Afghan border police checkpoint near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, April 1, 2013. Clark is assigned to the 591st Engineer Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Striker Brigade Combat Team, Security Force Assistance Team 7.