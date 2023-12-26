'NATE THE GREAT'

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the 5th annual Military Child of the Year gala in Arlington, Va., April 11, 2013. James Nathaniel Richards, the 2012 Navy Military Child of the Year who was known as "Nate the Great" on his blog for military children, joined Dempsey at the podium. The Defense Department recognizes April as the Month of the Military Child.