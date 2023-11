SUPER CHECK

U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Pierce, left, and Sgt. Matthew R. Mawhorr check a CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft on Camp Bastion in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 10, 2013. Crews performed aircraft checks as part of a turnaround inspection. Pierce, a flightline mechanic, and Mawhorr, a crew chief, are assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461.