SPECIAL HANDSHAKE

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, and his wife, Deanie, meet Annalese Knotts, center, daughter of Jim Knotts, right, president and CEO of Operation Homefront, during the 5th annual Military Child of the Year gala in Arlington, Va., April 11, 2013. Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to the families of service members and wounded warriors, hosted the event.