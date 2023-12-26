A NEW HERO

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, far left, applauds during a ceremony to induct Medal of Honor recipient Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, April 12, 2013. Ray Kapaun, the chaplain's nephew, represented his uncle, who served in the Korean War, during the ceremony. Army Secretary John M. McHugh, second from left, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, second from right, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Raymond F. Chandler III, far right, participated in the ceremony.