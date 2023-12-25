An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel presents the Medal of Honor flag to Ray Kapaun, the nephew of Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, during a ceremony to induct the senior Kapaun into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, April 12, 2013. Kapaun, who received the Medal of honor posthumously, died while saving countless fellow service members even as his own life was about to end in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War.

FLAG OF HONOR

