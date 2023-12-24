REMEMBERING THE CHAPLAIN

Former prisoners of the Korean War wipe away tears as Ray Kapaun speaks during a ceremony to induct his uncle, Medal of Honor recipient Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, April 12, 2013. Ray Kapaun accepted the medal on behalf of his uncle, who died while saving countless fellow service members even as his own life was about to end in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War.