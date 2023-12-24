HELPING HANDS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Sobczyk, left, and Tech. Sgt. Leah Rogers assist each other in securing their gas masks during an exercise at General Mitchell International Airport, Wis., April 13, 2013. The training exercise helps prepare airmen from the Wisconsin Air National Guard for operations in chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear environments. Sobczyk and Rogers are assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing.