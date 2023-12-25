GUARDSMEN RESPONSE Soldiers and airmen assigned to the Massachusetts National Guard assemble on the Boston Common to receive orders for a coordinated response to support civilian authorities after bombings during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15 2013. Some of the more than 400 Guardsmen on hand to keep portions of the route clear for runners were among the first to respond to the explosions in Boston. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 188931-E-GOT17-991.jpg Photo Gallery