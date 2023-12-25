An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers and airmen assigned to the Massachusetts National Guard assemble on the Boston Common to receive orders for a coordinated response to support civilian authorities after bombings during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15 2013. Some of the more than 400 Guardsmen on hand to keep portions of the route clear for runners were among the first to respond to the explosions in Boston.

GUARDSMEN RESPONSE

Soldiers and airmen assigned to the Massachusetts National Guard assemble on the Boston Common to receive orders for a coordinated response to support civilian authorities after bombings during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15 2013. Some of the more than 400 Guardsmen on hand to keep portions of the route clear for runners were among the first to respond to the explosions in Boston.

Photo Gallery