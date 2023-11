HELPING HAND

U.S. Army Sgt. Travis Webb, right, helps U.S. Army Spc. Andreini, left, out of the water after crossing the Tarnak River in the Panjwai district, Kandahar province, Afghanistan, April 10, 2013. Webb and Andreini are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, Combined Task Force 4-2.