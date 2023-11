SECURITY OVERWATCH

U.S. Army Pfcs. Ivan Ibarra, left, and Alfredo Hidalgo, right, provide security during a clearing operation in the Panjwai district, Kandahar province, Afghanistan, April 10, 2013. Ibarra and Hidalgo are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, Combined Task Force 4-2.