Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, front left, and former Defense Secretary William J. Perry, center, listen as James Hebelka, an instructor at Acuitus, provides a demonstration of the coursework offered to veterans taking the company’s software writing course in Palo Alto, Calif., April 17, 2013. Hebelka, a Navy veteran, served as an instructor for Navy schools in information technology during his two enlistments.