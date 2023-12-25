An official website of the United States Government 
First Lady Michelle Obama watches Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, seated, third from left, sign the Veterans Full Employment Act of 2013 during a ceremony at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., April 17, 2013. Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown, far left, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., second from left, and House Speaker Michael E. Busch, right, joined O'Malley.

VETERANS EMPLOYMENT ACT

