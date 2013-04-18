WAR ROOM Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter receives a briefing on how viruses and security incursions occur by McAfee, Inc. executives in the company’s "war room" at its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., April 18, 2013. Carter visited the area to meet with technology leaders about emerging technologies that may be of interest to the Defense Department and to the advancement of veterans’ education. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 578955-T-AEM05-295.jpg Photo Gallery