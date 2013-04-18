An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter receives a briefing on how viruses and security incursions occur by McAfee, Inc. executives in the company’s "war room" at its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., April 18, 2013. Carter visited the area to meet with technology leaders about emerging technologies that may be of interest to the Defense Department and to the advancement of veterans’ education.

