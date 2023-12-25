WOOD WORK

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Rivera-Watson, right, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Rogers cut wood during construction at the Ladyville technical high school in Ladyville, Belize, April 10, 2013, during New Horizons 2013. Rivera-Watson, a combat engineer, is assigned to the Engineer Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron 472 and Rogers, a medical technician, is assigned to the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers. New Horizons is an annual series