BILATERAL RELATIONS

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, center left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with South Korean chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Jung Seung-jo and U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, April 20, 2013. The leaders discussed U.S.-South Korean relations.