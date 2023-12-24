DOOLITTLE RAIDERS

A photo and flowers adorn the grave of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edwin W. Horton Jr., a retired Doolittle Raider, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., April 18, 2013. The day marked the 71st anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the first U.S. air raid on the Japanese islands during World War II. During the mission, 16 U.S. Army Air Forces B-25 Mitchell bombers launched from the Navy aircraft carrier USS Hornet and attacked targets in Japan. Eleven of the 80 Airmen who took part in the raid were killed or