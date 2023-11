DEFENSE MEETING

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel meets with United Arab Emirates Gen. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, center, the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, foreign affairs minister, in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2013. Hagel met with defense leaders on his last stop of a six-day trip to the region.