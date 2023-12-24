EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGE

First Lady Michelle Obama challenges U.S. businesses to hire veterans and military spouses during a "Joining Forces" event at the White House, April 30, 2013. President Barack Obama, third from left, Vice President Joe Biden, second from left, and Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, participated in the event. Some 290,000 veterans and military spouses have been hired since the launch of the hiring initiative two years ago, nearly tripling the initial goal.