Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors move into position after an E-2C Hawkeye launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the North Arabian Sea, May 7, 2013. The Eisenhower is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The sailors are assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121.

HAWKEYE LAUNCH

