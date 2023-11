GERMANY GREETING

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Russell A. Sanborn, left, greets U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he arrives at Stuttgart Army Airfield in Stuttgart, Germany, May 9, 2013. Carter will preside over the upcoming U.S. European Command's change of command. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove will succeed U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis.