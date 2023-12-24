An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Drake places the remains of Pvt. Lycurgus McCormack, a Civil War veteran, inside the new Columbarium Court No. 9 in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 9, 2013. A full-honors service for six unclaimed remains of veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces were the first to be inured at the new site. Drake is assigned to Company D, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard."

HONORING VETERANS

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Drake places the remains of Pvt. Lycurgus McCormack, a Civil War veteran, inside the new Columbarium Court No. 9 in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 9, 2013. A full-honors service for six unclaimed remains of veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces were the first to be inured at the new site. Drake is assigned to Company D, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard."

Photo Gallery