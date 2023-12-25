An official website of the United States Government 
First Lady Michelle Obama, center, Dr. Jill Biden, right, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, and Britain’s Prince Harry, left, applaud military families, May 9, 2013, in the East Room of the White House during a Mother’s Day Tea. The event, which included 170 military mothers and children, was part of the Joining Forces campaign, which provides support and opportunities for military families.

MOTHER'S DAY TEA

