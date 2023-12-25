MOTHER'S DAY TEA First Lady Michelle Obama, center, Dr. Jill Biden, right, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, and Britain’s Prince Harry, left, applaud military families, May 9, 2013, in the East Room of the White House during a Mother’s Day Tea. The event, which included 170 military mothers and children, was part of the Joining Forces campaign, which provides support and opportunities for military families. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 231211-R-EUV86-215.jpg Photo Gallery