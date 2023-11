FIRST SALUTE

U.S. troops render their first salute to U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, incoming commander of U.S. European Command, during a change-of-command ceremony at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, May 10, 2013. Breedlove assumed command from U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis, who is retiring.