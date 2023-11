HONORING THE FALLEN

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., commander of the International Security Assistance Force and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, join with U.S. and Afghan forces in a weekly memorial service to honor fallen troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 12, 2013. The names of both U.S. and Afghan forces were read aloud.