A MOTHER'S JOY

Marine Corps Cpl. Breanna Dill gives her son, Landon, 3, a ride on her recumbant bike before competing in the 2013 Warrior Games cycling competition near the U.S. Air Force Academy Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 12, 2013. The event, which includes more than 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans, runs through May 16.