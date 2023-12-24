TRACK VICTORY

Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Manual Jimenez wins the men's 1500 upper body amps and limb disjunction race during the 2013 Warrior Games track and field competition in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 14, 2013. More than 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans will compete in the games, which run through May 16. The military service with the most medals will win the Chairman's Cup.