FIRST PATROL

U.S. Army Capt. Chad Chenoweth, right, talks briefly with U.S. Army Capt. Karasow, left, before they go out on a patrol in Kunduz, Kunduz province, Afghanistan, May 18, 2013. Chenoweth is commander 6th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment and Karasow is commander of 3rd Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.