DEBRIS SEARCH

Air Force Tech. Sgts. Brandon White, left, Ben Lake, middle, and Senior Airman Joshua Jacobs, right, help a resident search through debris looking for salvageable items in Moore, Okla., May 22, 2013, after a devastating tornado killed dozens of people there, May 20. White, Lake and Jacobs, joint terminal attack controllers, are assigned to the 138th Combat Training Flight.