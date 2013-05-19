An official website of the United States Government 
A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey helicopter lands on the runway at St. George Airport, St. George, Utah, May 19, 2013. Once landed, Marines and sailors established a forward refueling point to resupply military aircraft with necessary fuel and equipment to conduct ground realistic urban training at a forward location. This training exercise is in preparation for the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit's upcoming WESTPAC 13-2 deployment.

OSPREY LANDING

