LAYING A WREATH

President Barack Obama receives assistance from Army Sgt. 1st Class Tanner Welch as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., May 27, 2013. Welch, the sergeant of the guard of the Tomb of the Unknowns, serves with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard."