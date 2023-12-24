MEMORIAL HONORS

First Lady Michelle Obama, far left, Brenda Linnington, wife of Army Maj. Gen. Michael S. Linnington, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and his wife, Lilibet, stand as President Barack Obama places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns during the 145th annual Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., May 27, 2013. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter and his wife, Stephanie, stand in the second row.