CANAL LEAP

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ray Perez-Rosa jumps over a water-filled ditch while on a foot patrol to counteract indirect fire near Combat Outpost Baraki Barak, Logar province, Afghanistan, May 21, 2013. Perez-Rosa, a infantryman, is assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.