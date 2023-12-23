MCKINLEY MISSION

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies along the Alaska Range on its way to Kahiltna Glacier, Alaska, May 20, 2013. The helicopter transported eight soldiers and one Army civilian from Fort Wainwright to the National Park Service base camp on the glacier to begin to climb Mount McKinley, North America's tallest peak. The climbers are assigned to U.S. Army Alaska's Northern Warfare Training Center and the 25th Infantry Division's 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.