DJIBOUTI JUMPERS

U.S. Marines exit the back of an MV-22B Osprey aircraft while conducting parachute operations over Djibouti, May 27, 2013. The Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Maritime Raid Force Marines, are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group. The aircraft is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadon 266.