NATO MEETING

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, meets with U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, right, commander of the U.S. European Command and NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., left, commander of the International Security Assistance Force and U.S. Forces Afghanistan, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 4, 2013.