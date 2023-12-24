An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Indonesian marine conducts military operations in urban terrain training with U.S. Marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2013, known as CARAT, in Antralina, Indonesia, May 26, 2013. More than 1,000 sailors and Marines are participating in CARAT Indonesia 2013 -- a series of bilateral military exercises involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

JOINT TRAINING

An Indonesian marine conducts military operations in urban terrain training with U.S. Marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2013, known as CARAT, in Antralina, Indonesia, May 26, 2013. More than 1,000 sailors and Marines are participating in CARAT Indonesia 2013 -- a series of bilateral military exercises involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Photo Gallery