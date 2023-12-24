JOINT TRAINING

An Indonesian marine conducts military operations in urban terrain training with U.S. Marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2013, known as CARAT, in Antralina, Indonesia, May 26, 2013. More than 1,000 sailors and Marines are participating in CARAT Indonesia 2013 -- a series of bilateral military exercises involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.