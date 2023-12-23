An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the opening address at the 2013 Joint Women's Leadership Symposium at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., June 6, 2013. The symposium is the largest gathering of military women nationwide, drawing women from all ranks of all five services. This year's event focused on personal and professional development with hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

WOMEN'S SYMPOSIUM

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the opening address at the 2013 Joint Women's Leadership Symposium at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., June 6, 2013. The symposium is the largest gathering of military women nationwide, drawing women from all ranks of all five services. This year's event focused on personal and professional development with hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

Photo Gallery