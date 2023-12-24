An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Col. Roger E. Williams Jr. greets President Barack Obama as he arrives on the North Carolina Air National Guard Base at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, June 6, 2013. Obama traveled to Mooresville Middle School in Mooresville, N.C., to deliver remarks and see the school's cutting-edge technology and digital learning curriculum. Williams is the 145th Airlift Wing commander.

RAINY WELCOME

Air Force Col. Roger E. Williams Jr. greets President Barack Obama as he arrives on the North Carolina Air National Guard Base at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, June 6, 2013. Obama traveled to Mooresville Middle School in Mooresville, N.C., to deliver remarks and see the school's cutting-edge technology and digital learning curriculum. Williams is the 145th Airlift Wing commander.

Photo Gallery